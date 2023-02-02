A U.S. Air Force member of the 736th Security Forces Squadron prepares his squad for a simulation-firing mission during Pacific Defender on Pacific Regional Training Center-Andersen, Guam, Feb. 3, 2023. During Pacific Defender, attendees exercise different tactics such as mounted and dismounted operations, jungle survival, urban building clearing, indirect fire procedures and night operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2023 Date Posted: 02.08.2023 21:39 Photo ID: 7624161 VIRIN: 230202-F-VS136-1004 Resolution: 5676x3776 Size: 3.11 MB Location: YIGO, GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Partner Nations show-case skills at Pacific Defender [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.