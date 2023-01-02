Partner Nations show-case skills at Pacific Defender

Members of the Royal Australian Air Force and Japanese Air Self-Defense Force cover a line of sight during Pacific Defender on Pacific Regional Training Center-Andersen, Guam, Feb. 1, 2023. Pacific Defender is a trilateral exercise where members of the U.S. Air Force, Japanese Air Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force come together to exercise and share different tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

