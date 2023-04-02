Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Partner Nations show-case skills at Pacific Defender [Image 11 of 14]

    Partner Nations show-case skills at Pacific Defender

    YIGO, GUAM

    02.04.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the U.S. Air Force and Japanese Air Self-Defense Force perform tactical movements during Pacific Defender on Pacific Regional Training Center, Guam, Feb. 4, 2023. During Pacific Defender, attendees exercise different tactics such as mounted and dismounted operations, jungle survival, urban building clearing, indirect fire procedures and night operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 21:39
    Photo ID: 7624163
    VIRIN: 230204-F-VS136-1015
    Resolution: 4012x3210
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: YIGO, GU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Partner Nations show-case skills at Pacific Defender [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    Military working dog
    736 SFS
    Pacific Defender 2023

