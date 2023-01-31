U.S. Air Force Staff Sgts. Ian Briggs and Brayan Arroyo, 736th Security Forces Squadron commando warrior instructors, perform tactical movements during Pacific Defender on Pacific Regional Training Center-Andersen, Guam, Feb. 1, 2023. Pacific Defender is a trilateral exercise where members of the U.S. Air Force, Japanese Air Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force come together to exercise and share different tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2023 Date Posted: 02.08.2023 21:40 Photo ID: 7624153 VIRIN: 230131-F-VS136-1011 Resolution: 3960x2635 Size: 2.47 MB Location: YIGO, GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Partner Nations show-case skills at Pacific Defender [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.