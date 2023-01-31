U.S. Air Force Staff Sgts. Ian Briggs and Brayan Arroyo, 736th Security Forces Squadron commando warrior instructors, perform tactical movements during Pacific Defender on Pacific Regional Training Center-Andersen, Guam, Feb. 1, 2023. Pacific Defender is a trilateral exercise where members of the U.S. Air Force, Japanese Air Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force come together to exercise and share different tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2023 21:40
|Photo ID:
|7624153
|VIRIN:
|230131-F-VS136-1011
|Resolution:
|3960x2635
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|YIGO, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Partner Nations show-case skills at Pacific Defender [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT