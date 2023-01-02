Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Partner Nations show-case skills at Pacific Defender [Image 6 of 14]

    Partner Nations show-case skills at Pacific Defender

    YIGO, GUAM

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the U.S. Air Force, Japanese Air Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force listen to a briefing during Pacific Defender on Pacific Regional Training Center-Andersen, Guam, Feb. 1, 2023. Pacific Defender is a trilateral exercise where members of the U.S. Air Force, Japanese Air Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force come together to exercise and share different tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.08.2023 21:39
    Photo ID: 7624158
    VIRIN: 230201-F-VS136-1066
    Resolution: 5076x3377
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: YIGO, GU 
    This work, Partner Nations show-case skills at Pacific Defender [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    Military working dog
    736 SFS
    Pacific Defender 2023

