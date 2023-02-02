U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Antonio Sixto, 36th Contingency Response Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of medical operations, shows members of the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force how to tie different types of knots during Pacific Defender on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 2, 2023. During Pacific Defender, attendees exercise different tactics such as mounted and dismounted operations, jungle survival, urban building clearing, indirect fire procedures and night operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2023 Date Posted: 02.08.2023 21:39 Photo ID: 7624160 VIRIN: 230202-F-VS136-1005 Resolution: 4573x3043 Size: 3.5 MB Location: YIGO, GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Partner Nations show-case skills at Pacific Defender [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.