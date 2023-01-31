Senior Airman Jacob Taisipic, a member of the 254th Air National Guard Security Forces Squadron, covers a line of sight during Pacific Defender on Pacific Regional Training Center, Guam, Jan. 31, 2023. During Pacific Defender, attendees exercise different tactics such as mounted and dismounted operations, jungle survival, urban building clearing, indirect fire procedures and night operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2023 Date Posted: 02.08.2023 21:40 Photo ID: 7624157 VIRIN: 230131-F-VS136-3086 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.2 MB Location: YIGO, GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Partner Nations show-case skills at Pacific Defender [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.