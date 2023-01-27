USS BATAAN SAILORS AND 26th MEU INTERGRATE

230127-N-VO895-1020

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 27, 2023) 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (26th MEU) Marines perform maintenance on multiple M 777A2 Howitzers in the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) upper vehicle stowage, Jan. 27, 2023. USS Bataan, Amphibious Squadron 8 (PHIBRON) and the 26th MEU, all part of the Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group (BATARG), are underway participating in a PHIBRON-MEU Integrated Training (PMINT) exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso)

Date Taken: 01.27.2023 Date Posted: 02.06.2023 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN