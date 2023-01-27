230127-N-VO895-1020
ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 27, 2023) 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (26th MEU) Marines perform maintenance on multiple M 777A2 Howitzers in the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) upper vehicle stowage, Jan. 27, 2023. USS Bataan, Amphibious Squadron 8 (PHIBRON) and the 26th MEU, all part of the Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group (BATARG), are underway participating in a PHIBRON-MEU Integrated Training (PMINT) exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2023 19:42
|Photo ID:
|7620089
|VIRIN:
|230127-N-VO895-1020
|Resolution:
|6330x4220
|Size:
|698.42 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS BATAAN SAILORS AND 26th MEU INTERGRATE [Image 34 of 34], by PO2 Danilo Reynoso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT