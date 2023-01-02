Bataan Sailors Conduct Flight Operations

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 1, 2023) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) Hangar Bay Division Officer Lt. Kyle Hatcher observes flight deck operations in the ship’s primary flight deck control, Feb. 1, 2023. USS Bataan, Amphibious Squadron 8 (PHIBRON) and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), all part of the Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group (BATARG), are underway participating in a PHIBRON-MEU Integrated Training (PMINT) exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darren Newell)

