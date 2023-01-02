ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 1, 2023) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) Air Department Officers stand watch in ship’s primary flight control, Feb. 1, 2023. USS Bataan, Amphibious Squadron 8 (PHIBRON) and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), all part of the Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group (BATARG), are underway participating in a PHIBRON-MEU Integrated Training (PMINT) exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darren Newell)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2023 19:43
|Photo ID:
|7620076
|VIRIN:
|230201-N-LZ839-2147
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|515.46 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bataan Sailors Conduct Flight Operations [Image 34 of 34], by SN Darren Newell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
