Bataan Sailors Conduct Flight Operations

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 1, 2023) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) Air Department Officers stand watch in ship’s primary flight control, Feb. 1, 2023. USS Bataan, Amphibious Squadron 8 (PHIBRON) and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), all part of the Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group (BATARG), are underway participating in a PHIBRON-MEU Integrated Training (PMINT) exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darren Newell)

