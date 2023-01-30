USS BATAAN Prepares For Flight Ops

230130-N-VO895-1071
ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 30, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (handling) 3rd Class Brooke Stone, a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) Air Department Sailor, checks tools in preparation for maintenance, Jan. 30, 2023. USS Bataan, Amphibious Squadron 8 (PHIBRON) and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, all part of the Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group (BATARG), are underway participating in a PHIBRON-MEU Integrated Training (PMINT) exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2023 19:42
|Photo ID:
|7620085
|VIRIN:
|230130-N-VO895-1071
|Resolution:
|5525x3683
|Size:
|887.94 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
