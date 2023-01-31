Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Bataan Replenishes At Sea [Image 27 of 34]

    USS Bataan Replenishes At Sea

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Seaman Darren Newell 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 31, 2023) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) Deck Department Sailors tie shot line during a replenishment-at-sea with the Fleet Replenishment Oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203), Jan. 31, 2023. USS Bataan, Amphibious Squadron 8 (PHIBRON) and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), all part of the Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group (BATARG), are underway participating in a PHIBRON-MEU Integrated Training (PMINT) exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darren Newell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 19:42
    Photo ID: 7620082
    VIRIN: 230131-N-LZ839-1132
    Resolution: 4747x2670
    Size: 913.3 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bataan Replenishes At Sea [Image 34 of 34], by SN Darren Newell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    220224-N-HA192 USS BATAAN RECIEVES 26TH MEU CO
    USS BATAAN Practices General Quarters
    USS BATAAN Practices General Quarters
    USS BATAAN Practices General Quarters
    USS BATAAN Practices General Quarters
    USS BATAAN Practices General Quarters
    26TH MEU Departs USS BATAAN
    26TH MEU Departs USS BATAAN
    26TH MEU Departs USS BATAAN
    26TH MEU Departs USS BATAAN
    26TH MEU Departs USS BATAAN
    26TH MEU Departs USS BATAAN
    26TH MEU Departs USS BATAAN
    26TH MEU Departs USS BATAAN
    26TH MEU Departs USS BATAAN
    26TH MEU Departs USS BATAAN
    26TH MEU Departs USS BATAAN
    26TH MEU Departs USS BATAAN
    26TH MEU Departs USS BATAAN
    Bataan Sailors Conduct Flight Operations
    Bataan Sailors Conduct Flight Operations
    Bataan Sailors Conduct Flight Operations
    Bataan Sailors Conduct Flight Operations
    USS Bataan Replenishes At Sea
    USS Bataan Replenishes At Sea
    USS Bataan Replenishes At Sea
    USS Bataan Replenishes At Sea
    USS Bataan Replenishes At Sea
    USS BATAAN Prepares For Flight Ops
    USS BATAAN Prepares For Flight Ops
    USS BATAAN Prepares For Flight Ops
    USS BATAAN Prepares For Flight Ops
    USS BATAAN SAILORS AND 26th MEU INTERGRATE
    USS BATAAN SAILORS AND 26th MEU INTERGRATE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    Wasp-Class

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT