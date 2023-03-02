26TH MEU Departs USS BATAAN

230203-N-VO895-1026

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 3, 2023) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) Sailors and Marines transport 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (26th MEU) gear from the ship onto a landing craft air cushioned (LCAC) assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4, Feb. 3, 2023. USS Bataan, Amphibious Squadron 8 (PHIBRON) and the 26th MEU, all part of the Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group (BATARG), are underway participating in a PHIBRON-MEU Integrated Training (PMINT) exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso)

