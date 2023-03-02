Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    26TH MEU Departs USS BATAAN [Image 18 of 34]

    26TH MEU Departs USS BATAAN

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    02.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    230203-N-VO895-1026
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 3, 2023) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) Sailors and Marines transport 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (26th MEU) gear from the ship onto a landing craft air cushioned (LCAC) assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4, Feb. 3, 2023. USS Bataan, Amphibious Squadron 8 (PHIBRON) and the 26th MEU, all part of the Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group (BATARG), are underway participating in a PHIBRON-MEU Integrated Training (PMINT) exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 19:42
    Photo ID: 7620073
    VIRIN: 230203-N-VO895-1026
    Resolution: 6595x4397
    Size: 839.3 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 26TH MEU Departs USS BATAAN [Image 34 of 34], by PO2 Danilo Reynoso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Bataan
    LHD 5
    26TH MEU
    PMINT
    ACU4
    PHIBRON 8

