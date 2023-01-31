USS Bataan Replenishes At Sea

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 31, 2023) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) Deck Department Sailors pull a distance line during a replenishment-at-sea with the Fleet Replenishment Oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203), Jan. 31, 2023. USS Bataan, Amphibious Squadron 8 (PHIBRON) and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), all part of the Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group (BATARG), are underway participating in a PHIBRON-MEU Integrated Training (PMINT) exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darren Newell)

