USS BATAAN Prepares For Flight Ops

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 30, 2023) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) Air Department Sailors transfer a Marine Medium Tilt Rotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (reinforced) AV-8B Harrier from the hangar bay to the ship’s starboard aircraft elevator in preparation for flight operations, Jan. 30, 2023. USS Bataan, Amphibious Squadron 8 (PHIBRON) and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), all part of the Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group (BATARG), are underway participating in a PHIBRON-MEU Integrated Training (PMINT) exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso)

Date Taken: 01.30.2023 Date Posted: 02.06.2023 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN