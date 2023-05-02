157th ARW Change of Authority

The 157th Air Refueling Wing is called to attention during a change of authority cermony Feb. 5, 2023 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. During the ceremony Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Reiter officially became the Wing's ninth command chief. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

