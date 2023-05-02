157th ARW Change of Authority

From left, Col. Nelson Perron, 157th Air Refueling Wing Commander, accepts the wing's guidon from Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Reiter, incoming 157th ARW Command Chief, during a change of authority ceremony 5 Feb. 2023, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. CMSgt. Reiter will serve as the wing's ninth command chief. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen)
