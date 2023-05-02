Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    157th ARW Change of Authority [Image 7 of 9]

    157th ARW Change of Authority

    PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Nelson Perron, the commander of 157th Air Refueling Wing, meets Chief Master Sgt. Alan Weary, the command chief for the 66th Air Base Group and Hanscom Air Force Base, Feb. 5, 2023 at the 157th ARW change of authority at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The two New England leaders work closely together and are scheduled to attend a Regional Conference at Hanscom the following day. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 10:06
    Photo ID: 7618444
    VIRIN: 230205-Z-TW741-1024
    Resolution: 4889x3911
    Size: 8.57 MB
    Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 157th ARW Change of Authority [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    157th ARW Change of Authority
    157th ARW Change of Authority
    157th ARW Change of Authority
    157th ARW Change of Authority
    157th ARW Change of Authority
    157th ARW Change of Authority
    157th ARW Change of Authority
    157th ARW Change of Authority
    157th ARW Change of Authority

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    National Guard
    157th Air Refueling Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT