157th ARW Change of Authority

From left, Col. Nelson Perron, 157th Air Refueling Wing Commander, accepts the wing's guidon from Chief Master Sgt. Erica Rhea, outgoing 157th ARW Command Chief, during a change of authority ceremony 5 Feb. 2023, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. CMSgt. Rhea served as the wing's eighth command chief prior to her retirement which was held after the change of authority ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen)

