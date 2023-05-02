Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    157th ARW Change of Authority [Image 9 of 9]

    157th ARW Change of Authority

    PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Alan Weary, the command chief for the 66th Air Base Group and Hanscom Air Force Base, meets leadership from the 64th Air Refueling Squadron and the 157th Air Refueling Wing Feb. 5, 2023 at the 157th ARW change of authority at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The New England leaders work closely together and are scheduled to attend a Regional Conference at Hanscom AFB the following day. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 10:06
    Photo ID: 7618457
    VIRIN: 230205-Z-TW741-1037
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 16.23 MB
    Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 157th ARW Change of Authority [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

