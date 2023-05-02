Chief Master Sgt. Alan Weary, the command chief for the 66th Air Base Group and Hanscom Air Force Base, meets leadership from the 64th Air Refueling Squadron and the 157th Air Refueling Wing Feb. 5, 2023 at the 157th ARW change of authority at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The New England leaders work closely together and are scheduled to attend a Regional Conference at Hanscom AFB the following day. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

