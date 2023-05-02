Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    157th ARW Change of Authority [Image 4 of 9]

    157th ARW Change of Authority

    PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Reiter, 157th Air Refueling Wing Command Chief, and Ret. Chief Master Sgt. Erica Rhea, the former 157th ARW command chief pose with their families during a change of authority cermony Feb. 5, 2023 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. During the ceremony Reiter officially became the Wing's ninth command chief. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2023 10:06
    Photo ID: 7618441
    VIRIN: 230205-Z-SP601-1088
    Resolution: 4119x2746
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 157th ARW Change of Authority [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    157th ARW Change of Authority
    157th ARW Change of Authority
    157th ARW Change of Authority
    157th ARW Change of Authority
    157th ARW Change of Authority
    157th ARW Change of Authority
    157th ARW Change of Authority
    157th ARW Change of Authority
    157th ARW Change of Authority

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT