From left, Col. Nelson Perron, 157th Air Refueling Wing Commander, Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Reiter, incoming 157th ARW Command Chief, and Chief Master Sgt. Erica Rhea, outgoing 157th ARW Command Chief, stand on stage during a change of authority ceremony 5 Feb. 2023, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. CMSgt. Reiter will serve as the wing's ninth command chief. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2023 10:06
|Photo ID:
|7618440
|VIRIN:
|230205-Z-SP601-1061
|Resolution:
|5340x3560
|Size:
|5.22 MB
|Location:
|PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US
This work, 157th ARW Change of Authority, by SSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
