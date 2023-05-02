Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    157th ARW Change of Authority

    157th ARW Change of Authority

    PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    From left, Col. Nelson Perron, 157th Air Refueling Wing Commander, Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Reiter, incoming 157th ARW Command Chief, and Chief Master Sgt. Erica Rhea, outgoing 157th ARW Command Chief, stand on stage during a change of authority ceremony 5 Feb. 2023, at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. CMSgt. Reiter will serve as the wing's ninth command chief. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 157th ARW Change of Authority [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard

