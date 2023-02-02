Spanish air force, 435th CRS Airmen participate in Chasing Sol

Members of the Spanish air force and a U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Squadron have a discussion about a portable weather sensor during exercise Chasing Sol near Zaragoza, Spain, Feb. 2, 2023. U.S. forces in Europe train and operate with allies and partners from strategic locations across the continent to ensure a timely and coordinated response during peacetime and crisis.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

