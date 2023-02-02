Spanish air force, 435th CRS Airmen participate in Chasing Sol

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Baldelli, 435th Contingency Response Squadron airborne weather forecaster, sets up a stand for a weather sensor during exercise Chasing Sol near Zaragoza, Spain, Feb. 2, 2023. The portable weather sensor assists pilots when landing by giving them information about weather on the ground such as temperature, humidity and wind speeds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

