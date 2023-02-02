Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spanish air force, 435th CRS Airmen participate in Chasing Sol [Image 3 of 9]

    Spanish air force, 435th CRS Airmen participate in Chasing Sol

    ZARAGOZA, SPAIN

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Baldelli, 435th Contingency Response Squadron airborne weather forecaster, sets up a stand for a weather sensor during exercise Chasing Sol near Zaragoza, Spain, Feb. 2, 2023. The portable weather sensor assists pilots when landing by giving them information about weather on the ground such as temperature, humidity and wind speeds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 09:10
    Photo ID: 7615258
    VIRIN: 230202-F-FN350-0064
    Resolution: 5996x4002
    Size: 6.27 MB
    Location: ZARAGOZA, ES 
    TAGS

    435th AGOW
    Zaragoza
    Spain
    37th Airlift Squadron
    Spanish air force
    Chasing Sol

