U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. James Whitley, 435th Contingency Response Squadron airborne weather forecaster, hammers a stake into the ground to keep a raised angle marker secure during exercise Chasing Sol near Zaragoza, Spain, Feb. 2, 2023. Training with joint and combined allies enhances interoperability and allows NATO forces to share a common defense.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 09:10
|Photo ID:
|7615257
|VIRIN:
|230202-F-FN350-0052
|Resolution:
|6808x4544
|Size:
|7.26 MB
|Location:
|ZARAGOZA, ES
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spanish air force, 435th CRS Airmen participate in Chasing Sol [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT