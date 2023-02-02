A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft participates in a fly-over during exercise Chasing Sol near Zaragoza, Spain, Feb. 2, 2023. Exercises like Chasing Sol improve coordination with allies and partners by increasing capabilities, readiness and responsiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2023 Date Posted: 02.03.2023 09:10 Photo ID: 7615259 VIRIN: 230202-F-FN350-0132 Resolution: 6003x4007 Size: 3.7 MB Location: ZARAGOZA, ES Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spanish air force, 435th CRS Airmen participate in Chasing Sol [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.