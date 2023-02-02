Spanish air force paratroopers prepare to board a Spanish A400M Atlas aircraft during exercise Chasing Sol near Zaragoza, Spain, Feb. 2, 2023. Chasing Sol increased interoperability and airlift capabilities among allied armed forces through joint air operation scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 09:10
|Photo ID:
|7615260
|VIRIN:
|230202-F-FN350-0280
|Resolution:
|6508x4344
|Size:
|5.82 MB
|Location:
|ZARAGOZA, ES
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spanish air force, 435th CRS Airmen participate in Chasing Sol [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
