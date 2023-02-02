Spanish air force, 435th CRS Airmen participate in Chasing Sol

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Squadron set up a raised angle marker during exercise Chasing Sol near Zaragoza, Spain, Feb. 2, 2023. Chasing Sol is a bilateral flying training deployment between the U.S. Air Force and Spanish air force to increase interoperability between NATO allies and ensure timely and coordinated responses during peacetime and crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

