Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spanish air force, 435th CRS Airmen participate in Chasing Sol [Image 7 of 9]

    Spanish air force, 435th CRS Airmen participate in Chasing Sol

    ZARAGOZA, SPAIN

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A Spanish A400M Atlas aircraft lands in a drop zone during exercise Chasing Sol near Zaragoza, Spain, Feb. 2, 2023. Chasing Sol is a bilateral flying training deployment between the U.S. Air Force and Spanish air force to increase interoperability between NATO allies and ensure timely and coordinated responses during peacetime and crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 09:09
    Photo ID: 7615262
    VIRIN: 230202-F-FN350-0240
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 8.6 MB
    Location: ZARAGOZA, ES 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spanish air force, 435th CRS Airmen participate in Chasing Sol [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Spanish air force, 435th CRS Airmen participate in Chasing Sol
    Spanish air force, 435th CRS Airmen participate in Chasing Sol
    Spanish air force, 435th CRS Airmen participate in Chasing Sol
    Spanish air force, 435th CRS Airmen participate in Chasing Sol
    Spanish air force, 435th CRS Airmen participate in Chasing Sol
    Spanish air force, 435th CRS Airmen participate in Chasing Sol
    Spanish air force, 435th CRS Airmen participate in Chasing Sol
    Spanish air force, 435th CRS Airmen participate in Chasing Sol
    Spanish air force, 435th CRS Airmen participate in Chasing Sol

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    435th AGOW
    Zaragoza
    Spain
    37th Airlift Squadron
    Spanish air force
    Chasing Sol

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT