A Spanish A400M Atlas aircraft lands in a drop zone during exercise Chasing Sol near Zaragoza, Spain, Feb. 2, 2023. Chasing Sol is a bilateral flying training deployment between the U.S. Air Force and Spanish air force to increase interoperability between NATO allies and ensure timely and coordinated responses during peacetime and crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2023 Date Posted: 02.03.2023 09:09 Photo ID: 7615262 VIRIN: 230202-F-FN350-0240 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 8.6 MB Location: ZARAGOZA, ES Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spanish air force, 435th CRS Airmen participate in Chasing Sol [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.