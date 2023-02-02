U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Paris Bell, 435th Contingency Response Squadron contingency response airfield manager, hammers a stake into the ground to secure a weather sensor during exercise Chasing Sol near Zaragoza, Spain, Feb. 2, 2023. Chasing Sol is a bilateral flying training deployment between the U.S. and Spanish air forces to increase interoperability between NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2023 09:09
|Photo ID:
|7615261
|VIRIN:
|230202-F-FN350-0092
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|10.41 MB
|Location:
|ZARAGOZA, ES
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spanish air force, 435th CRS Airmen participate in Chasing Sol [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
