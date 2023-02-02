Spanish air force, 435th CRS Airmen participate in Chasing Sol

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Paris Bell, 435th Contingency Response Squadron contingency response airfield manager, hammers a stake into the ground to secure a weather sensor during exercise Chasing Sol near Zaragoza, Spain, Feb. 2, 2023. Chasing Sol is a bilateral flying training deployment between the U.S. and Spanish air forces to increase interoperability between NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

