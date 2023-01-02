Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 AW, Spanish air force partner during Chasing Sol [Image 8 of 9]

    86 AW, Spanish air force partner during Chasing Sol

    ZARAGOZA, SPAIN

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Hannah Riddle, 37th Airlift Squadron pilot, flies a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft as part of a three-ship formation during exercise Chasing Sol over Zaragoza, Spain, Feb. 1, 2023. Exercising elements of Agile Combat Employment enables U.S. forces in Europe to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen are postured to deliver airpower anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

