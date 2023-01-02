86 AW, Spanish air force partner during Chasing Sol

U.S. Air Force Capt. Hannah Riddle, 37th Airlift Squadron pilot, flies a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft as part of a three-ship formation during exercise Chasing Sol over Zaragoza, Spain, Feb. 1, 2023. Exercising elements of Agile Combat Employment enables U.S. forces in Europe to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen are postured to deliver airpower anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

