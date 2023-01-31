A U.S. Army Soldier boards a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during exercise Chasing Sol in Zaragoza, Spain, Jan. 31, 2023. Airmen assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing and Soldiers assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s 5th Quartermaster Company participated in exercise Chasing Sol to increase interoperability with the Spanish air force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 06:40
|Photo ID:
|7613227
|VIRIN:
|230131-F-YM277-1096
|Resolution:
|3656x2602
|Size:
|232.35 KB
|Location:
|ZARAGOZA, ES
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 86 AW, Spanish air force partner during Chasing Sol [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
