    86 AW, Spanish air force partner during Chasing Sol [Image 4 of 9]

    86 AW, Spanish air force partner during Chasing Sol

    ZARAGOZA, SPAIN

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A U.S. Army Soldier boards a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during exercise Chasing Sol in Zaragoza, Spain, Jan. 31, 2023. Airmen assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing and Soldiers assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s 5th Quartermaster Company participated in exercise Chasing Sol to increase interoperability with the Spanish air force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 06:40
    Photo ID: 7613227
    VIRIN: 230131-F-YM277-1096
    Resolution: 3656x2602
    Size: 232.35 KB
    Location: ZARAGOZA, ES 
    This work, 86 AW, Spanish air force partner during Chasing Sol [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Zaragoza
    Spanish air force
    FTD
    37 AS
    Chasing Sol

