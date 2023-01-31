86 AW, Spanish air force partner during Chasing Sol

A U.S. Army Soldier boards a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during exercise Chasing Sol in Zaragoza, Spain, Jan. 31, 2023. Airmen assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing and Soldiers assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s 5th Quartermaster Company participated in exercise Chasing Sol to increase interoperability with the Spanish air force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

