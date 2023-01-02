U.S. Air Force Capt. Paul Schlaudraff, 37th Airlift Squadron pilot, flies a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft over Zaragoza, Spain during exercise Chasing Sol, Feb. 1, 2023. Training with allies enhances interoperability by allowing forces to share responsibilities for common defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 06:40
|Photo ID:
|7613232
|VIRIN:
|230201-F-YM277-1353
|Resolution:
|4850x3433
|Size:
|879.03 KB
|Location:
|ZARAGOZA, ES
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 86 AW, Spanish air force partner during Chasing Sol [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
