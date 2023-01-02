U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jahshield Baldes, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, prepares a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft for take off in Zaragoza, Spain during exercise Chasing Sol, Feb. 1, 2023. Chasing Sol is a bilateral flying training deployment between the U.S. Air Force and Spanish air force to increase interoperability between NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 06:40
|Photo ID:
|7613230
|VIRIN:
|230201-F-YM277-1299
|Resolution:
|4273x3209
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|ZARAGOZA, ES
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 86 AW, Spanish air force partner during Chasing Sol [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
