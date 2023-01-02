Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 AW, Spanish air force partner during Chasing Sol [Image 7 of 9]

    86 AW, Spanish air force partner during Chasing Sol

    ZARAGOZA, SPAIN

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jahshield Baldes, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, prepares a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft for take off in Zaragoza, Spain during exercise Chasing Sol, Feb. 1, 2023. Chasing Sol is a bilateral flying training deployment between the U.S. Air Force and Spanish air force to increase interoperability between NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 06:40
    Photo ID: 7613230
    VIRIN: 230201-F-YM277-1299
    Resolution: 4273x3209
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: ZARAGOZA, ES 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 86 AW, Spanish air force partner during Chasing Sol [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Zaragoza
    Spanish air force
    FTD
    37 AS
    Chasing Sol

