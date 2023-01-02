U.S. Air Force Capt. Paul Schlaudraff, 37th Airlift Squadron pilot, flies a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft over Zaragoza, Spain during exercise Chasing Sol,Feb. 1, 2023. Exercising elements of Agile Combat Employment enables U.S. forces in Europe to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen are postured to deliver airpower anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 06:40
|Photo ID:
|7613228
|VIRIN:
|230201-F-YM277-1250
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|ZARAGOZA, ES
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 86 AW, Spanish air force partner during Chasing Sol [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
