U.S. Air Force Capt. Paul Schlaudraff, 37th Airlift Squadron pilot, flies a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft over Zaragoza, Spain during exercise Chasing Sol,Feb. 1, 2023. Exercising elements of Agile Combat Employment enables U.S. forces in Europe to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen are postured to deliver airpower anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2023 Date Posted: 02.02.2023 06:40 Photo ID: 7613228 VIRIN: 230201-F-YM277-1250 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.44 MB Location: ZARAGOZA, ES Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86 AW, Spanish air force partner during Chasing Sol [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.