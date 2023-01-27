86 AW, Spanish air force partner during Chasing Sol

A Spanish air force pilot, center, looks out the window of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft while U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron fly over Zaragoza, Spain during exercise Chasing Sol, Jan. 27, 2023. Chasing Sol is a bilateral flying training deployment between the U.S. Air Force and Spanish air force to increase interoperability between NATO allies and ensure timely and coordinated responses during peacetime and crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

