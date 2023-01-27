Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 AW, Spanish air force partner during Chasing Sol [Image 2 of 9]

    86 AW, Spanish air force partner during Chasing Sol

    ZARAGOZA, SPAIN

    01.27.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A Spanish air force pilot, center, looks out the window of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft while U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron fly over Zaragoza, Spain during exercise Chasing Sol, Jan. 27, 2023. Chasing Sol is a bilateral flying training deployment between the U.S. Air Force and Spanish air force to increase interoperability between NATO allies and ensure timely and coordinated responses during peacetime and crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 06:40
    Photo ID: 7613224
    VIRIN: 230127-F-YM277-1008
    Resolution: 5240x3283
    Size: 872.11 KB
    Location: ZARAGOZA, ES 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

