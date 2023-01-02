U.S. Air Force Capt. Hannah Riddle, 37th Airlift Squadron pilot, flies a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during exercise Chasing Sol over Zaragoza, Spain, Feb. 1, 2023. The exercise included Agile Combat Employment bilateral integration with aircraft, communications and deployment capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 06:40
|Photo ID:
|7613229
|VIRIN:
|230201-F-YM277-1275
|Resolution:
|5015x4024
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|ZARAGOZA, ES
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 86 AW, Spanish air force partner during Chasing Sol [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT