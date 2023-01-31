Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ZARAGOZA, SPAIN

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Megan Beatty 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Three U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft and a Spanish Casa C-295 aircraft sit on the flightline in Zaragoza, Spain during exercise Chasing Sol, Jan. 31, 2023. Exercises like Chasing Sol improve coordination with allies and partners by increasing capabilities, readiness and responsiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

    This work, 86 AW, Spanish air force partner during Chasing Sol [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Megan Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Zaragoza
    Spanish air force
    FTD
    37 AS
    Chasing Sol

