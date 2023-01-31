86 AW, Spanish air force partner during Chasing Sol

Three U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft and a Spanish Casa C-295 aircraft sit on the flightline in Zaragoza, Spain during exercise Chasing Sol, Jan. 31, 2023. Exercises like Chasing Sol improve coordination with allies and partners by increasing capabilities, readiness and responsiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Megan M. Beatty)

