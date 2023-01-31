U.S. Air Force Captain Kevin “Bear” Romey, 555th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, prepares for take-off during exercise Emerald Strike 2023 at Grosseto Air Base, Italy, Jan. 31, 2023. During Emerald Strike 2023 pilots integrate with the F-2000 Eurofighter, assigned to the 4th Wing of the Italian Air Force, learning how to better fly with our partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

