An F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron, takes off during exercise Emerald Strike 2023 at Grosseto Air Base, Italy, Jan. 31, 2023. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft. It is highly maneuverable and has proven itself in air-to-surface attack. It provides a relatively low-cost, high-performance weapon system for the United States and allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

