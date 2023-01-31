An F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron, flies overhead during exercise Emerald Strike 2023 at Grosseto Air Base, Italy, Jan. 31, 2023. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft. It is highly maneuverable and has proven itself in air-to-surface attack. It provides a relatively low-cost, high-performance weapon system for the United States and allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2023 06:11
|Photo ID:
|7613161
|VIRIN:
|230131-F-PB738-1375
|Resolution:
|4786x3191
|Size:
|469.51 KB
|Location:
|GROSSETO, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
