    Emerald Strike 2023 [Image 8 of 12]

    Emerald Strike 2023

    GROSSETO, ITALY

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron, flies overhead during exercise Emerald Strike 2023 at Grosseto Air Base, Italy, Jan. 31, 2023. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft. It is highly maneuverable and has proven itself in air-to-surface attack. It provides a relatively low-cost, high-performance weapon system for the United States and allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 06:11
    Photo ID: 7613161
    VIRIN: 230131-F-PB738-1375
    Resolution: 4786x3191
    Size: 469.51 KB
    Location: GROSSETO, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emerald Strike 2023 [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #EmeraldStrike #ReadyAF #USAF #AirForce

