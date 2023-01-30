U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Xavier Colors, 555th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, marshals an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th FS during exercise Emerald Strike 2023 at Grosseto Air Base, Italy, Jan. 30, 2023. Participation in joint exercises like Emerald Strike enhances our professional relationship and improves overall coordination with partner militaries during times of crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

