U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jesse Torres, 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, prepares to refuel an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th FS during exercise Emerald Strike 2023 at Grosseto Air Base, Italy, Jan. 30, 2023. Emerald Strike allows United States forces to integrate and operate with Italian Air Forces to enhance their professional relationship and improves overall coordination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

