Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Emerald Strike 2023 [Image 5 of 12]

    Emerald Strike 2023

    GROSSETO, ITALY

    01.30.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jesse Torres, 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, prepares to refuel an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th FS during exercise Emerald Strike 2023 at Grosseto Air Base, Italy, Jan. 30, 2023. Emerald Strike allows United States forces to integrate and operate with Italian Air Forces to enhance their professional relationship and improves overall coordination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 02.02.2023 06:12
    Photo ID: 7613158
    VIRIN: 230130-F-PB738-1160
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: GROSSETO, IT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emerald Strike 2023 [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Emerald Strike 2023
    Emerald Strike 2023
    Emerald Strike 2023
    Emerald Strike 2023
    Emerald Strike 2023
    Emerald Strike 2023
    Emerald Strike 2023
    Emerald Strike 2023
    Emerald Strike 2023
    Emerald Strike 2023
    Emerald Strike 2023
    Emerald Strike 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #EmeraldStrike #ReadyAF #USAF #AirForce

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT