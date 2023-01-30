U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Isaac Ronning, 555th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, walks on top of an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th FS during exercise Emerald Strike 2023 at Grosseto Air Base, Italy, Jan. 30, 2023. Exercise Emerald Strike 2023 is designed to demonstrate the ability to conduct joint offensive and defensive air operations with our partners and Allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

