An F-2000 Eurofighter, assigned to the 4th Wing of the Italian Air Force, prepares to land while two F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron, taxi on the runway during exercise Emerald Strike 2023 at Grosseto Air Base, Italy, Jan. 31, 2023. Participation in joint exercises like Emerald Strike enhances our professional relationship and improves overall coordination with partner militaries during times of crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

