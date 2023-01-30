U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicholas Holland, 555th Fighter Generation Squadron environmental and electrical systems journeyman, connects a power generation cart to an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th FS during exercise Emerald Strike 2023 at Grosseto Air Base, Italy, Jan. 30, 2023. The power generation cart helps troubleshoot any issues the jet may have. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

