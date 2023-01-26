Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag-Nellis 23-1 [Image 12 of 12]

    Red Flag-Nellis 23-1

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II, assigned to the 354th Fighter Squadron, prepares to take off for a mission as part of Red Flag 23-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 26, 2023. Red Flag trains Airmen and Guardians on strategy, force design and adversary warfighting for the purpose of building a force that will reduce Air Force vulnerabilities, capitalize on strengths and exploit adversary weakness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag-Nellis 23-1 [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

