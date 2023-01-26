Red Flag-Nellis 23-1

A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II, assigned to the 354th Fighter Squadron, prepares to take off for a mission as part of Red Flag 23-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 26, 2023. Red Flag trains Airmen and Guardians on strategy, force design and adversary warfighting for the purpose of building a force that will reduce Air Force vulnerabilities, capitalize on strengths and exploit adversary weakness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

