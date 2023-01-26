A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II, assigned to the 354th Fighter Squadron, prepares to take off for a mission as part of Red Flag 23-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 26, 2023. Red Flag trains Airmen and Guardians on strategy, force design and adversary warfighting for the purpose of building a force that will reduce Air Force vulnerabilities, capitalize on strengths and exploit adversary weakness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2023 17:00
|Photo ID:
|7610796
|VIRIN:
|230126-F-SW533-1190
|Resolution:
|2094x1178
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Red Flag-Nellis 23-1 [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT