A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II takes off for a mission as part of Red Flag 23-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 25, 2023. Participants conducting training missions during Red Flag-Nellis 23-1 are able to test and perfect the Agile Combat Employment operating concept for how the U.S. combat forces will fight in a modern, contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2023 Date Posted: 01.31.2023 17:00 Photo ID: 7610795 VIRIN: 230125-F-SW533-1033 Resolution: 3226x2581 Size: 2.27 MB Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Flag-Nellis 23-1 [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.