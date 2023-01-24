U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sydney Woo, 354th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons specialist, inspects a missile on an A-10C Thunderbolt II during Red Flag 23-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 24, 2023. Red Flag provides unique training with an emphasis on Airmen and Guardians’ readiness for high-end warfighting and strategic competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2023 Date Posted: 01.31.2023 17:00 Photo ID: 7610790 VIRIN: 230124-F-SW533-1070 Resolution: 3211x2569 Size: 3.14 MB Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Flag-Nellis 23-1 [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.